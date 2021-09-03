PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

