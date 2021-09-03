PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 549,438 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549,438 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

