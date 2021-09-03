PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $133.92 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.