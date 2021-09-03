PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $114,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

ALB stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.