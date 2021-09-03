PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $125,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

