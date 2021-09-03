PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $147,000 in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,953 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.