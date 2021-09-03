PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $76.20 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.