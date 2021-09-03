PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

