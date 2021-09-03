Polkally (KALLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,753.00

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $377,803.07 and $22,753.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkally has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00131773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00155565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.04 or 0.07818949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.32 or 0.99725843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00818089 BTC.

Polkally Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

