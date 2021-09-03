PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $815,030.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00131039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00154463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.07 or 0.07816188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,210.61 or 1.00242301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00808470 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

