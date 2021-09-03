Polychain Monsters Hits Market Capitalization of $72.75 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $72.75 million and $5.54 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 72% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.63 or 0.00042592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,393,813 coins and its circulating supply is 3,363,556 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.