Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

