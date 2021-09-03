Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $2,640,978.24 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

