Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. Power REIT has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 58.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Power REIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 83,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Power REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

