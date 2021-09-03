Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

