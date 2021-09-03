Principal Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,170 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,586% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.98. 5,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

