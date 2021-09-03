ProAssurance Co. (PRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.27. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.