Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Professional has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Professional will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.