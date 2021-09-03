Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 525,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

