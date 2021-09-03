Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

