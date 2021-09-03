ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 21,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SQQQ stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $262,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $450,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

