ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.89% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 2,199.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.57.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

