Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPLPY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

