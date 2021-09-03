Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.06. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,022. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average of $298.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.