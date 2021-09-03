Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,670 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 307,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

