Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,517 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 5.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $54,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $14.62 on Friday, reaching $714.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,561. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

