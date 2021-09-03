Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. 18,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

