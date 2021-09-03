PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.351-2.393 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,601. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. PVH has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.30.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.