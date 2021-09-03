PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.79, but opened at $115.48. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 39,856 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

