Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $685,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 185,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

