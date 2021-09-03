Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,491 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $49,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 18,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,501. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

