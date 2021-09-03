Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,061 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.12% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $70,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,587. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

