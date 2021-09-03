Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753,398 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $354,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 241,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. 815,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.