Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

