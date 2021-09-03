Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMT stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.75. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

