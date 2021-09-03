Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $983.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

