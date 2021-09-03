Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

NYSE BXP opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

