QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. QCR reported sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $52.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.