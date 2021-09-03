QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. QCR reported sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

