QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.40 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

