QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

