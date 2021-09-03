QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of QTS Realty Trust worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 223,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,091,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.