Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:QFI opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of £54.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
