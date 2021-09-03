Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NX stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

