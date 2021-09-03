Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $17.63 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.63 million and $68,145.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.54 or 0.07857093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00427667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $718.15 or 0.01425418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00141039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00609638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00578888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00353113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,782,578 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.