Quark Price Up 45.9% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Quark has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $1,334.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

