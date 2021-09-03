QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.59 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $152.45 million and $11.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.