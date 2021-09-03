Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00378165 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.33 or 0.01229880 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

