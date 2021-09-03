Radix Achieves Market Cap of $72.60 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Radix has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $72.60 million and approximately $676,727.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00125847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00785959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046884 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

