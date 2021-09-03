Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $26,266.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00154218 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.99 or 0.07792151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.01 or 0.99434807 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.00827581 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.