Rally (RLY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.56 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $222.32 million and $53.56 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

